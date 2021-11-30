-
The Washoe County School Board approved a 76 million dollar plan for new and renovated school facilities.Reno Public Radio's Noah Glick sat down with Pete…
A month and a half after Washoe County voters approved a sales tax increase for school building improvements, the Washoe County School Board voted to…
The Washoe County School Board will decide Tuesday on a multi-million dollar proposal to renovate facilities and move forward on a plan to build a few new…
For the last dozen years, Washoe County voters rejected all education ballot measures. That streak came to an end yesterday when WC-1, the initiative to…
A political action committee (PAC) has raised about a million dollars to support a ballot measure that would raise the sales tax in Washoe County by…