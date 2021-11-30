-
Samantha Frias met her husband, Alonso, back in 2003. It was at a Halloween party. Alonso wasn't dressed up, but Samantha wore a Morticia Adams costume....
-
The last time the state of Wyoming executed someone was in 1992. "When that execution actually occurred, I felt it," said Sen. Cale Case. "And people...
-
Lawmakers in our region are meeting Thursday to discuss the potential economic windfalls from nuclear waste storage. It's the first meeting of Wyoming's…
-
Robots and other automated machines will work more hours than humans by 2025.That's according to the World Economic Forum. And the Mountain West is…