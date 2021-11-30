-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, July 12, 2021.Latest On Local WildfiresBy KUNR StaffThe Beckwourth Complex Fire has swelled…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021.Washoe Reports Three Additional COVID-19-Related DeathsBy Lucia…
-
The landscape appears arid. Yet, water flows at the heart of the controversy about a federal plan to build a national nuclear waste repository at Yucca…
-
Lawmakers in our region are meeting Thursday to discuss the potential economic windfalls from nuclear waste storage. It's the first meeting of Wyoming's…
-
It's been more than thirty years since Yucca Mountain in Nevada was picked as the nation's nuclear waste site, and the state has been fighting the project…
-
State Leaders are pushing back against a proposal that would reopen the Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository in Southern Nevada. According to the White…
-
Democratic Senator Harry Reid says the designation of a sprawling national monument in rural Nevada last week was not part of an effort to fend off a…