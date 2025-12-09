At Ceol Irish Pub, weekly Irish music sessions create a tight-knit music community in Reno

On a recent Tuesday night, the pub is dimly lit, the patio is buzzing with laughter, and fast-paced Irish tunes fill the bar. Inside, around 30 people sit under Irish flags and cultural symbols, some drinking and chatting while others close their eyes to listen. In one corner, a circle of musicians plays violins, guitars, and the bright notes of a penny whistle — creating a sound that feels straight out of Ireland.

One of those musicians is Kat MacMartin, who co-hosts the weekly session and plays a five-string violin with a colorful, glittery bow. For her, the night is about more than music.

“Everybody comes in with their week of dramas and joys and sorrows,” she said. “It creates this beautiful community space that’s an ongoing, organic, alive thing.”

Irish sessions are a longstanding tradition in Ireland, and Ceol embraces that heritage with a full bar featuring classic Irish drinks and an extensive whiskey selection. MacMartin has been helping run the Tuesday night event since 2016. She makes sure all musicians feel included.

“The way we run the session is by going around the circle, having each person pick a set, and so we're kind of making sure that everybody feels involved, engaged, and if they want to pick something, great, if they don't, they pass along, and it moves around the circle,” she said.

Many regulars return week after week, including MacMartin’s partner, Sean Morton, who said the sessions offer a rare chance to meet people who share this specific musical passion.

“It’s certainly very niche,” he said. “Outside of going to sessions in other places, it’s hard to meet people who are into the same thing. But I imagine it’s similar to people who go to board game meetups or conventions.”

Among the listeners is Kat’s mother, Julie MacMartin, who sits at a table enjoying a drink as the music plays.

“I love to go hear live music, and I do it three or four nights a week,” she said. “I’ve been coming here for nine years because my daughter plays fiddle and needs a session. It’s always a lift — lots of smiles, lots of happy people.”

As the night continues and the music keeps going, Kat offers one message to the broader community.

“Support your community. Support local musicians. Find a place you love to go — weekly, monthly, or whenever — and build friendships, build relationships, build your life.”

The Irish sessions at Ceol Irish Pub are open to everyone and take place every Tuesday night starting at 7:10 p.m.

Lela Lennon is a student at Reno High School and a participant in KUNR’s Youth Media program, a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists.