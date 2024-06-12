Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections
2024 Nevada Primary: View the latest election results
Nevada’s primary election was Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
View preliminary results from around the state as they become available:
- State Senate
- State Assembly
- Education (NSHE Board of Regents and State Board of Education)
- Ballot Questions (Clark and Nye counties)
- Counties, including local races
View preliminary results of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate races below:
U.S. Senate
U.S. House
