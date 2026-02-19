6 Women Killed in Tahoe Avalanche Are Identified as ‘Treacherous’ Storm Delays Recovery

Six women who were killed in this week’s avalanche in the Sierra Nevada were identified as close friends and skilled skiers from the Bay Area, Truckee region and Idaho, according to a statement Thursday from their families.

“We are devastated beyond words,” read the statement, released by a spokesperson for the families. “Our focus right now is supporting our children through this incredible tragedy and honoring the lives of these extraordinary women. They were all mothers, wives and friends, all of whom connected through the love of the outdoors.”

The women were identified as Carrie Atkin, Liz Clabaugh, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, Caroline Sekar and Kate Vitt.

Authorities have confirmed eight deaths in what has become the deadliest avalanche in modern California history, and a ninth person who is missing is presumed dead. Six others, who were part of a three-day backcountry skiing group staying at the Frog Lake huts near Castle Peak, were rescued amid extreme weather conditions Tuesday night.

Due to hazardous winter storm conditions, it will be at least another day before crews can attempt to recover the bodies of those who were killed, California authorities said Thursday.

With around a foot of snow expected to fall in high elevations around Lake Tahoe by Thursday night, and avalanche warning still in effect through Friday morning, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the recovery of the avalanche victims is likely “to carry into the weekend.”

“Due to hazardous weather conditions, avalanche victims cannot be safely extracted off the mountain today,” the statement said.

The Sugar Bowl Academy, an elite ski club in Placer County, confirmed in a statement that some of its community members are among those who were caught in the avalanche.

Courtesy Nolan Averbuch Sierra Avalanche Center forecasters observe a crack in the snow on Feb. 17, 2026.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health confirmed to CapRadio on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into Blackbird Mountain Guides, the Truckee-based guiding company involved in the incident.

Blackbird said Thursday that the group’s four guides were trained or certified in backcountry skiing by the American Mountain Guides Association and are instructors with the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education.

“In addition, guides in the field are in communication with senior guides at our base, to discuss conditions and routing based upon conditions,” founder Zeb Blais said. “There is still a lot that we’re learning about what happened.”

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said during a Wednesday press conference that rescuers had to ski in two miles to locate the surviving members of the group during “extreme conditions.”

Now, the avalanche area, which was the size of a football field, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Rusty Greene has been “reloaded” with snow.

While that risks reburying the victims, it’s also a major risk to the recovery team, Greene said.

“The longer that we continue to have people out there and exposed, the higher chance we put our rescuers in danger,” he said.

Though Friday’s forecast shows the storm subsiding, Sierra Avalanche Center executive director David Reichel said the threat to the Tahoe area remains.

“Most avalanche accidents actually occur on ‘considerable’ or ‘moderate’ days,” he said, referring to the center’s rating system. “The avalanche danger could decrease and also still be dangerous.”

Reichel said it’s important that anyone considering going into the backcountry check the avalanche report and adjust their plans accordingly.

“I’m a little bit nervous with this weekend and the potential for blue skies and lots of people, understandably, wanting to enjoy new snow,” he said. “We still need to make good decisions.”

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo went one step further at Wednesday’s press conference, warning visitors to “avoid the Sierras during this current storm and in the upcoming days,” he said. During Tuesday’s rescue attempt, some emergency responders were pulled away from the search due to other reports of skiers in need.

“Avoid mountain travel — it’s treacherous,” he said. “Avoid the backcountry.”

KQED’s Ezra David Romero contributed to this report.