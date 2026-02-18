LIVE UPDATES
Eight confirmed dead in Lake Tahoe area avalanche, one missing
Tragedy marks deadliest avalanche disaster in modern California history
Fifteen skiers were caught in an avalanche north of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday. Six skiers were rescued Tuesday, eight have been confirmed dead as of Wednesday, and one remains missing.
As of this afternoon, authorities say eight backcountry skiers are confirmed dead after an avalanche near Castle Peak, north of Interstate 80 near Donner Summit. One skier remains missing.
The operation has officially shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission.
Fifteen people were on the trip. Six survived: One guide and five clients. Two were injured; one remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The avalanche struck Monday morning in remote terrain within the Tahoe National Forest. The group was on a guided three-day ski tour with Blackbird Mountain Guides.
