Eight confirmed dead in Lake Tahoe area avalanche, one missing

Published February 18, 2026 at 12:01 PM PST
Two first responders in winter weather gear are standing in the snow, preparing to start a search.
Courtesy Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Emergency first responders in Castle Peak, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

Tragedy marks deadliest avalanche disaster in modern California history

Fifteen skiers were caught in an avalanche north of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday. Six skiers were rescued Tuesday, eight have been confirmed dead as of Wednesday, and one remains missing.

Eight backcountry skiers confirmed dead, one remains missing

By Maria Palma

Updated February 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM PST
Posted February 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM PST

As of this afternoon, authorities say eight backcountry skiers are confirmed dead after an avalanche near Castle Peak, north of Interstate 80 near Donner Summit. One skier remains missing.

The operation has officially shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission.

Fifteen people were on the trip. Six survived: One guide and five clients. Two were injured; one remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The avalanche struck Monday morning in remote terrain within the Tahoe National Forest. The group was on a guided three-day ski tour with Blackbird Mountain Guides.

Search continues for skiers caught in Lake Tahoe avalanche

By Here & Now Newsroom

Scott Tong

Kat Fulwider

Updated February 18, 2026 at 9:45 AM PST
Posted February 18, 2026 at 9:45 AM PST

The search continues for nine skiers caught in an avalanche north of Lake Tahoe, California. Six others were rescued Tuesday amid one of the strongest winter storms of the year in and around the Donner Pass.

As heard on Here & Now
Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with KUNR’s Kat Fulwider on Wednesday, Feb. 18.
