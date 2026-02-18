Eight confirmed dead in Lake Tahoe area avalanche, one missing

As of this afternoon, authorities say eight backcountry skiers are confirmed dead after an avalanche near Castle Peak, north of Interstate 80 near Donner Summit. One skier remains missing.

The operation has officially shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission.

Fifteen people were on the trip. Six survived: One guide and five clients. Two were injured; one remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The avalanche struck Monday morning in remote terrain within the Tahoe National Forest. The group was on a guided three-day ski tour with Blackbird Mountain Guides.