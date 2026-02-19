Sugar Bowl Academy mourns community members after deadly Castle Peak avalanche kills eight

Sugar Bowl Academy said it is mourning the loss of respected, valued and loved members of its community after Tuesday’s deadly avalanche near Castle Peak, north of Interstate 80 on Donner Summit.

In a statement , Sugar Bowl Academy said members of its school and the broader Donner Summit community were among those who died. Authorities are not releasing names of the victims or survivors, out of respect for families.

Executive Director Stephen McMahon called the academy “an incredibly close and connected community,” adding that the focus now is on surrounding athletes and families with care, and allowing space for grief and healing in the months ahead.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed eight backcountry skiers were killed in the slide, which struck Tuesday morning in remote terrain in the Tahoe National Forest. One person remains missing. Six survived. Officials said the operation shifted from rescue to recovery.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, recovery teams are unable to remove the victims from the mountain Thursday because of severe weather conditions. Recovery efforts are expected to continue into the weekend. Authorities said they will not release the victims’ identifications, ages, affiliations or cities of origin until all recoveries are complete.