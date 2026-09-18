Data center debate takes center stage in Nevada 2026 election

Data center construction has been booming in Reno and Storey County, and a fight over public land use is playing out in Southern Nevada. The facilities packed with computer servers to support AI development are raising questions about energy and water use, along with public financing – forcing candidates to pick sides.

This month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by Lucia Starbuck, features voters sharing their opinions on what they want to hear from those running for office and whether their proposals can earn their vote, along with the agenda Democrat Aaron Ford says he’ll put in place if he’s elected as the state’s next governor. Incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo did not respond to KUNR’s invitation to join the show.

Guests: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Chairman Steven Wadsworth, Elko County Republican Treasurer Peter Scougale, progressive influencer Allison Hartmann, housing reform startup founder Gordon Gossage, and Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Aaron Ford.