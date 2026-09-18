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KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Data center debate takes center stage in Nevada 2026 election

By Lucia Starbuck
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:46 AM PDT
Reno residents Allison Hartmann (left) and Gordon Gossage discuss their different opinions on data centers for Purple Politics Nevada live in the KUNR studio in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 18, 2026.
Elijah Reyes
/
KUNR Public Radio
Reno residents Allison Hartmann (left) and Gordon Gossage discuss their different opinions on data centers for Purple Politics Nevada live in the KUNR studio in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 18, 2026.

Data center construction has been booming in Reno and Storey County, and a fight over public land use is playing out in Southern Nevada. The facilities packed with computer servers to support AI development are raising questions about energy and water use, along with public financing – forcing candidates to pick sides.

This month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by Lucia Starbuck, features voters sharing their opinions on what they want to hear from those running for office and whether their proposals can earn their vote, along with the agenda Democrat Aaron Ford says he’ll put in place if he’s elected as the state’s next governor. Incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo did not respond to KUNR’s invitation to join the show.

Guests: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Chairman Steven Wadsworth, Elko County Republican Treasurer Peter Scougale, progressive influencer Allison Hartmann, housing reform startup founder Gordon Gossage, and Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Aaron Ford.

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2026 Election 2026 election
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
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Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.

Select clips from Kevin MacLeod’s “Vibe Ace” appear in each episode, licensed through the Free Music Archive under a Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY 3.0).