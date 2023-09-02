© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture

Burning Man tells attendees to shelter in place after heavy rain

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published September 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT
A screenshot of the Burning Man live video stream shows art installations and sparse crowds of attendees trudging through mud.
Courtesy
/
Burning Man Project
Burning Man attendees were forced to walk around the event, after a vehicle ban went into effect due to thick mud.

Heavy rain caused problems at the annual art gathering, leading to driving bans and travel restrictions. Organizers asked attendees to 'conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space.'

Weekend rain put a stop to business as usual at Burning Man, when the unseasonal precipitation turned the normally dusty playa into thick mud. As a result, driving was banned within the event site, colloquially known as “Black Rock City.”

The gate and airport for the area were also closed, according to a Saturday announcement by the Burning Man Project, which organizes the annual event.

“DO NOT DRIVE TO [BLACK ROCK CITY],” it said. “YOU WILL BE TURNED AWAY.”

The public announcement also encouraged attendees to “conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space.”

The event’s video livestream, when viewed Saturday afternoon, showed people walking across the desert floor in small groups, as clouds gathered over the mountains behind them. The event’s weather forecast predicted up to .25 inches of rain beginning early Sunday morning.

But hosts of BMIR 94.5FM, a broadcast billing itself as “The Voice of Black Rock City,” remained optimistic.

“We can tolerate a lot before we hit our failure modes,” they said.

The wet weather came on the heels of hazy skies late last week, when smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon blew into the region.

Tags
Arts and Culture Burning Manextreme weather
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson
Related Content