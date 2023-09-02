Burning Man tells attendees to shelter in place after heavy rain

Weekend rain put a stop to business as usual at Burning Man, when the unseasonal precipitation turned the normally dusty playa into thick mud. As a result, driving was banned within the event site, colloquially known as “Black Rock City.”

The gate and airport for the area were also closed, according to a Saturday announcement by the Burning Man Project, which organizes the annual event.

“DO NOT DRIVE TO [BLACK ROCK CITY],” it said. “YOU WILL BE TURNED AWAY.”

The public announcement also encouraged attendees to “conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space.”

The event’s video livestream , when viewed Saturday afternoon, showed people walking across the desert floor in small groups, as clouds gathered over the mountains behind them. The event’s weather forecast predicted up to .25 inches of rain beginning early Sunday morning.

But hosts of BMIR 94.5FM , a broadcast billing itself as “The Voice of Black Rock City,” remained optimistic.

“We can tolerate a lot before we hit our failure modes,” they said.

The wet weather came on the heels of hazy skies late last week, when smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon blew into the region.