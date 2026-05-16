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Mutts in May MEGA Pet Adoption

Mutts in May MEGA Pet Adoption

If you are ready to add a family member to your home, you don’t have to travel far! Locally owned South Reno natural pet food & supply store, Natural Paws, is hosting their 16th annual “Mutts in May” adoption day Saturday, May 16th from 10am through 2pm. Natural Paws, located in the Raley’s Center at Galena Junction in South Reno, is doggedly committed to pet rescue.

Natural Paws will host several rescue groups including Boxers & Buddies, Nevada Humane Society, Pet Network Humane Society, High Sierra Rescue, Pawsibilities, Dog Town Rescue & CRCCS.

Twenty percent of dogs in shelters are purebred, so there will be large selection of lovable breeds & mutts! Whether your family would be a better fit for a quirky or mellow, active or lazy pet, you will be sure to find the right fit for your family. Some rescues will be bringing cute kitties along as well. Each adoptee will receive a free 5lb bag of kibble from Natural Paws, as well as a lifetime of pet food advice for their dog or cat.

“Saving one dog will not change the world, but surely for that one dog, the world will change forever.”

Natural Paws
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

NATURAL PAWS
7758533533
naturalpawslori@gmail.com
Natural Paws Inc
Natural Paws
18136 Wedge Pkwy
Reno, Nevada 89511
7758533533
naturalpawsreno@yahoo.com
https://www.naturalpawsreno.com/events