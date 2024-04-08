From all of us at KUNR, thank you for your support during our spring fund drive

Listener support is what makes KUNR Public Radio possible, and we are grateful for the generous donations made to the station by our members during our spring fund drive.

With your support, we’ll continue to pay for the programming you know and love — from Morning Edition to Marketplace to All Things Considered. Most importantly, your gift will directly support the people who work at KUNR and bring you this public service each day.

We are working hard to make KUNR a destination for public service journalism throughout northern Nevada and the eastern Sierra. Here are just a few examples of the excellent work taking place at KUNR right now:

Our Purple Politics Nevada host, Lucia Starbuck, is exploring the motivations driving voters across the state during this critical election year. You can listen to her show every third Friday of the month at 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., as well as the following Sunday at 4 p.m. Explore recent episodes of Purple Politics Nevada here.

Our newsroom continues to produce meaningful bilingual journalism, with reporter Maria Palma launching Al Aire con KUNR this spring — KUNR’s first-ever Spanish-language newscast that airs on Fridays at 8:44 a.m. and 5:44 p.m. and Sundays at 4:30 p.m. Catch the latest episodes of Al Aire here.

Local Government Reporter Bert Johnson and Mountain West News Bureau Reporter Kaleb Roedel continue to produce journalism about some of our region’s biggest issues — from affordable housing to the future of renewable energy.

KNCC Morning Editing host Lori Gilbert is now producing local news reports for Elko from our studio based on the campus of Great Basin College — the first time we’ve ever had live broadcasts from eastern Nevada.

All of this is possible because of supporters like you. Public radio truly does take a village, and we’re so lucky to call our members and listeners friends of the station.

From all of us at KUNR Public Radio, thank you.