© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From all of us at KUNR, thank you for your support during our spring fund drive

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff
Published April 8, 2024 at 10:15 AM PDT
Illustration of the states Nevada and California with dots representing KUNR’s listening areas. Text is included that says, “Thank you for your support. We couldn’t do this without you.”
KUNR Public Radio

Listener support is what makes KUNR Public Radio possible, and we are grateful for the generous donations made to the station by our members during our spring fund drive.

With your support, we’ll continue to pay for the programming you know and love — from Morning Edition to Marketplace to All Things Considered. Most importantly, your gift will directly support the people who work at KUNR and bring you this public service each day.

We are working hard to make KUNR a destination for public service journalism throughout northern Nevada and the eastern Sierra. Here are just a few examples of the excellent work taking place at KUNR right now:

  • Local Government Reporter Bert Johnson and Mountain West News Bureau Reporter Kaleb Roedel continue to produce journalism about some of our region’s biggest issues — from affordable housing to the future of renewable energy.
  • KNCC Morning Editing host Lori Gilbert is now producing local news reports for Elko from our studio based on the campus of Great Basin College — the first time we’ve ever had live broadcasts from eastern Nevada.

All of this is possible because of supporters like you. Public radio truly does take a village, and we’re so lucky to call our members and listeners friends of the station.

From all of us at KUNR Public Radio, thank you.
KUNR Station