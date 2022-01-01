Cathedral in downtown Reno nominated for national historic designation

If approved, the cathedral complex would join a long list of nationally recognized historic places around the City of Reno. Councilmember Jenny Brekhus presides over the ward where the church is located.

“It’s just an opportunity to thank the diocese for their continued stewardship of that beautiful jewel and taking it to the next level in their preservation effort," said Brekhus.

The designation would open the doors for the church complex to receive private foundation money to restore some of the building. That includes reconstructing the front entrance stairs and re-securing the stained glass windows. Above all else, Father Chuck Duranty says updating the façade of the school building is a top priority.

“It's starting to crumble, and so we've secured it now for safety purposes, but we need to redo that,” said Duranty.

The Cathedral has burned down multiple times since its initial founding. Its current brick and mortar version today was completed in 1909. The only things left from the original are the archways and the bell towers.

Church leaders hope alongside the opportunity to raise funds for restoration efforts, it creates more awareness of the historic relevance of the downtown Reno area.

