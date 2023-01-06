Celebrating a Mexican tradition in Northern Nevada

As Día de los Reyes approached, bakers at Carnicería La Chiquita were busy preparing to bake hundreds of Roscas de Reyes. Head baker Carlos Almazán and his crew make the ring-shaped cake for Día de los Reyes, also known as Three Kings Day.

Three Kings Day, or Epiphany, is when it is believed the three wise men – Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar – presented baby Jesus with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

On Jan. 6, many in Northern Nevada’s Mexican community will enjoy one of these roscas with their family and friends.

1 of 3 — Rosca de Reyes_Natalie Van Hoozer_1.3.23 A fresh Rosca de Reyes, just out of the oven, cools on the counter at Carnicería La Chiquita in Reno, Nev., on Jan 3, 2023. Head baker Carlos Almazán says he likes to add figs and cherries to the traditional papaya decorating the Rosca. Natalie Van Hoozer / KUNR Public Radio 2 of 3 — Carlos Almazan_Rosca de Reyes_baby Jesus_Natalie Van Hoozer_1.3.23 Carlos Almazán, the head baker at Carnicería la Chiquita, adds pineapple filling and white, plastic baby Jesus figurines to the dough for Rosca de Reyes in Reno, Nev., on Jan 3, 2023. Natalie Van Hoozer / KUNR Public Radio 3 of 3 — Baby Jesus_Rosca de Reyes_Natalie Van Hoozer_1.3.23 The white, plastic baby Jesus figurines are added to the dough for the Rosca de Reyes, pictured here with pineapple filling. Depending on if a Rosca is a small, medium or large, Baker Carlos Almazán adds two, three or six figurines. Natalie Van Hoozer / KUNR Public Radio

As he made a rosca, Almazán explained the symbolism behind the sweet pastry.

“I had to form the dough into a circle, more like an oval shape, you put the little baby Jesus in the rosca,” he said. “The oval shape of the rosca is the infinite love for baby Jesus. It’s been in our culture for quite some time.”

Sugar, figs, cherries, and strips of papaya in white, red and green decorate the top of the rosca. Almazán explained the significance of the colors.

1 of 2 — Rosca de Reyes_Natalie Van Hoozer_January 3, 2023 Baker-in-training Eulogio Martín and Head Baker Carlos Almazán start work on Rosca de Reyes on Jan 3, 2023. Almazán says the intense baking happens on January 5 and 6. Natalie Van Hoozer / KUNR Public Radio 2 of 2 — Carlos Almazan_Rosca de Reyes_Natalie Van Hoozer_1.3.23 Carnicería La Chiquita’s Head Baker Carlos Almazán checks on a batch of Rosca de Reyes cakes in the oven in Reno, Nev., on Jan 3, 2023. Natalie Van Hoozer / KUNR Public Radio

“It represents the Three Kings, los Tres Reyes Magos. It also represents peace, love and wealth,” he said.

On Three Kings Day, family and friends gather to eat the rosca. Some will find a surprise in their slice – a small, plastic, baby Jesus.

“You cut it with your relatives, with your friends and family, and whoever gets the baby Jesus, for Feb. 2, which is... Día de la Candelaria. That’s when whoever got the baby Jesus, the tradition was to dress up baby Jesus, take him to church,” he said. “That person’s also responsible to provide dinner, which is tamales in Mexico, that’s the Mexican tradition.”

The tiny plastic figure symbolizes the hiding of the baby Jesus from King Herod’s troops.

Consuelo García, the store’s co-owner, said Carnicería La Chiquita started making Roscas de Reyes when they expanded and opened the bakery in 2018.

“Every year we get a little bit more demand, people know we have it here, so we get a little bit more customers coming by to get them. We sell them because it’s a religious tradition that everybody does, since we are a Hispanic bakery,” she said.

The first week of January is intense for Almazán and his crew. But the hard work doesn’t bother him.

Natalie Van Hoozer / KUNR Public Radio Baker-in-training Eulogio Martín measures ingredients in a scale at the Carnicería La Chiquita bakery on Jan 3, 2023 in Reno, Nev.

“I enjoy it because I like pressure. That's when you know you’ve got to get going,” he said.

For many Mexican families, Día de los Reyes is often a bigger celebration than Christmas, he said.

“Typically, Día de los Reyes, Jan. 6, kids wait for their presents,” he said.

Almazán and his family look forward to celebrating with a rosca and seeing who gets the baby Jesus.

“We try to keep it up, we cut the roscas with my family. For Feb. 2, we just go to a restaurant, and whoever got it is the one that’s going to pay,” he said.