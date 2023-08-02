One of two victims of shooting near UNR campus identified; suspect arrested

Santiago Rodriguez, 17, of Reno, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center.

According to the medical examiner, Rodriguez died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The other person killed during the shooting has not yet been positively identified.

At approximately 12:25 a.m. on August 1, the Reno Police Department responded to the 1500 block of N. Virginia for reports of a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. While on scene, officers were advised of a second victim in an adjacent parking lot. A second juvenile male with gunshot wounds was located.

Life-saving efforts were provided to both persons and REMSA transported them to local area hospitals for further treatment, but both died from their injuries.

That same day, Reno Police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for open murder with a deadly weapon.

According to Reno Police, there is no threat to the general public and the shooting does not appear to be random in nature. Police said the individuals involved knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.