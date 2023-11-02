Nevada Health Link enrollment now open for 2024 insurance

Nevada Health Link’s open enrollment period lasts from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2024.

For the 2024 plan year, Nevadans can choose from 163 health care plans across eight different private insurance carriers. Nevada Health Link also offers 18 dental plans from five insurers and one vision plan.

The marketplace is targeted towards those not on Medicare or Medicaid, new to Nevada, not covered by their employer, or are seeking comprehensive coverage. Nevadans can also receive federal tax credits to help pay for monthly premiums through Nevada Health Link.

Just over 96,000 people enrolled in health care plans through the marketplace during last year’s open enrollment period. About 40% of those enrollees had net monthly premiums of under $100.

You can shop for health care plans at nevadahealthlink.com now through January 15, 2024.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.