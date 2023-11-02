© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We couldn’t do this without you — our listeners and members. Thank you for helping us reach our Fall Fund Drive goal. Your support is what makes KUNR Public Radio possible.

Nevada Health Link enrollment now open for 2024 insurance

KUNR Public Radio | By Jose Davila IV
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT
A computer open to a Nevada Health Link webpage sits on a brown table.
Jose Davila IV
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Health Link is the state's affordable health care marketplace. Those looking for health, dental, and vision insurance can visit nevadahealthlink.com, shown here on Nov. 2, 2023 in Reno. Nev.

Nevada’s health care marketplace has started its open enrollment period for 2024.

Nevada Health Link’s open enrollment period lasts from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2024.

For the 2024 plan year, Nevadans can choose from 163 health care plans across eight different private insurance carriers. Nevada Health Link also offers 18 dental plans from five insurers and one vision plan.

The marketplace is targeted towards those not on Medicare or Medicaid, new to Nevada, not covered by their employer, or are seeking comprehensive coverage. Nevadans can also receive federal tax credits to help pay for monthly premiums through Nevada Health Link.

Just over 96,000 people enrolled in health care plans through the marketplace during last year’s open enrollment period. About 40% of those enrollees had net monthly premiums of under $100.

You can shop for health care plans at nevadahealthlink.com now through January 15, 2024.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.
Tags
Local Stories Nevada Health Linkhealth care
Jose Davila IV
Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Es bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.
See stories by Jose Davila IV
Related Content