Lifelong Republican Ely mayor endorses Democratic incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 11, 2024 at 4:27 PM PDT
Republican Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson (left) and Democratic U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen at an infrastructure summit in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept. 30, 2022.
Photo courtesy of Cameron Gresh
Republican Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson (left) and Democratic U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen at an infrastructure summit in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept. 30, 2022.

Even though he’s a lifelong Republican, Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson said he feels his politics are purple.

“I think, like most Nevadans, I look at how they’ve been doing the job,” Robertson said. “Thankfully, for an incumbent, that’s easy to verify.”

In the past, he voted for Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and now, for some of the same reasons, he’s endorsing Demcoratic incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen. He said she has a strong track record, and she picks up the phone.

“It was really great having her during COVID, when things were on the skids, to have your U.S. Senator call, even though you are definitely not the community that is making or breaking her winning or losing an election, I think speaks highly of the job she does,” Robertson said.

Robertson specifically highlighted Rosen’s efforts to secure tens of millions of dollars for infrastructure projects, public safety, and broadband.

It’s also meaningful that Rosen visits the small community annually, Robertson said. He hasn’t seen her Republican challenger, Retired US Army captain Sam Brown, since he last ran for senate in 2022.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
