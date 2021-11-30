-
President Joe Biden recently signed a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill into law. KUNR’s Kaleb Roedel spoke with US Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez…
Jacky Rosen is in her first term as a U.S. Senator from Nevada. Since taking office in 2019, she has pushed for more support for women in the fields of…
The $350 million investment would reduce the number of expensive and deadly wildlife-vehicle collisions – an issue that's especially acute in more rural Western states.
KUNR Today: Dean Heller Announces Run For Nevada Governor, Washoe County Reaches 800 COVID-19 DeathsHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.Republican Dean Heller Announces Run For Governor Of NevadaBy The Associated…
KUNR Today: Nevada Welcoming 150 Afghan Refugees, Scientists Studying Effects Of Smoke On Lake TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Nevada Soon To Be Home To 150 Afghan RefugeesBy KUNR Staff150 Afghan refugees…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.Washoe County Health District Advising People To Stay IndoorsBy Lucia…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Severe Drought Threatening Livelihood Of Region’s Ranchers And FarmersBy Nate…
KUNR Today: COVID-19 Exposure In Washoe County School, Haaland Named Keynote Speaker At Tahoe SummitHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.Nevada’s Latest COVID-19 Surge Mirrors Rise To November PeakBy The Associated…
The package has a heavy focus on climate change and the environment, and it has already drawn Republican criticism for its size and scope.
The proposal would overhaul roads, transit, utilities, Internet access and more in the name of creating jobs. It's also intended to combat climate change, racial inequality and competition from China.