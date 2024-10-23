© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

First-time voter encounters hurdles in registration process

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:22 AM PDT
Alara Plaskon flashes two thumbs up while wearing a red sweatshirt.
Bert Johnson
/
KUNR
Alara Plaskon in the KUNR studio on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

On Nov. 5, Reno resident Alara Plaskon will be voting for the first time.

“I’m really excited,” she told KUNR in a recent interview.

Plaskon pre-registered to vote over the summer, while she was still 17. She assumed her application went through, but unbeknownst to her, the Nevada Secretary of State’s office had flagged it over an issue with her address.

That could have caused Plaskon to miss her first opportunity to cast a ballot, if her dad hadn’t double-checked her registration status online.

“I would have been sad,” she said. “I wouldn't have thought of myself as an American citizen.”

Plaskon doesn’t have a state-issued ID yet, so she also would have been blocked from registering to vote on Election Day.

As soon as Plaskon learned her registration was on hold, she went to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters office. The staff there were able to get her registered on the spot.

Other community members have told KUNR their registrations were delayed, too.

Elections staff confirmed that some applications from September were held up while they were busy implementing a new statewide registration system. But as of this week, they say all pending applications have been processed.

Voter registration resources:
Tags
Local Stories electionsvoter registration
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson