Tahoe Adventure Film Festival returns Saturday for its 23rd edition

The Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is an annual gathering of the outdoor adventure community.

This year, the festival will premiere newly released films about adventures in remote locations and harsh conditions. Filmmakers capture the power of skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, climbing, surfing and more.

The event also features music, dancers and dramatic action imagery.

It's a celebration of South Lake Tahoe's community, lifestyle and culture, said festival creator Todd Offenbacher.

"It's kind of a celebration of how these sports bring our community together, the skiing, the climbing, the surfing, you know, the way these sports are unique and how they bring our community together,” Offenbacher said.

It is also an opportunity for athletes and sports enthusiasts to learn, he said.

"It's cool because it's an insight into the development of different sports. You might learn a little bit more about base jumping or what a progression is in skiing or, you know, what are some of the highlights of climbing, rock climbing over the years or alpinism over the years," Offenbacher said.

The festival also honors an athlete or filmmaker each year with the Golden Camelot Award.

The Tahoe Adventure Film Festival takes place this Saturday, January 11, at Bally's Lake Tahoe at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.