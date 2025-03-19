© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is happening now, and listener support makes our services possible. Click here to make a gift to KUNR today. 🧡

AANHPI rally highlights the need for language access in health care

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published March 19, 2025 at 11:21 AM PDT
Nevada lawmakers, lobbyists, and advocates rally to support Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders in Nevada on March 18, 2025, in Carson City.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada lawmakers, lobbyists, and advocates rally to support Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders in Nevada on March 18, 2025, in Carson City.

Dozens of people rallied on Tuesday morning in front of the legislative building in Carson City to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander lobbying days.

Lawmakers and advocates outlined their legislative goals. Those range from supporting small businesses and mandating nurse-to-patient ratios to improving language access in elections, health care, and government.

Democratic Assemblymember Brittney Miller, who is of Black and Lebanese descent, said this is important for the community she serves, especially when it comes to prescription drugs.

“I work in Clark County School District. My school alone, the students speak 59 languages. So, you can imagine when getting prescriptions the challenge that people have and oftentimes having to have young kids who do speak English or read English, interpret for their parents or grandparents,” Miller said.

A bill vetoed by the governor last session would have required pharmacies to provide information in the 10 most common languages spoken in Nevada. A similar bill has not been introduced this session.

Miller is also presenting a bill this week to designate Muslim American Heritage Month in July.
Local Stories
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck