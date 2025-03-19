AANHPI rally highlights the need for language access in health care

Dozens of people rallied on Tuesday morning in front of the legislative building in Carson City to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander lobbying days.

Lawmakers and advocates outlined their legislative goals. Those range from supporting small businesses and mandating nurse-to-patient ratios to improving language access in elections, health care, and government.

Democratic Assemblymember Brittney Miller, who is of Black and Lebanese descent, said this is important for the community she serves, especially when it comes to prescription drugs.

“I work in Clark County School District. My school alone, the students speak 59 languages. So, you can imagine when getting prescriptions the challenge that people have and oftentimes having to have young kids who do speak English or read English, interpret for their parents or grandparents,” Miller said.

A bill vetoed by the governor last session would have required pharmacies to provide information in the 10 most common languages spoken in Nevada. A similar bill has not been introduced this session.