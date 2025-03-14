© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is happening now, and listener support makes our services possible. Click here to make a gift today. 🧡
Nevada State Government

SB182: Healthcare lobbyists push back against bill aimed to improve hospitals for staff and patients

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin JR
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:36 AM PDT
Assemblymember Nguyen sits at the center, focused during a Judiciary Committee hearing at the Nevada Legislature, surrounded by fellow legislators engaged in the discussion.
Manuel Holguin JR / KUNR
Assemblymember Rochelle Nguyen is The primary sponsor of SB182. She is also part of the Judiciary Committee in the Nevada State Legislature.

Senate bill 182 which focuses on improving patient safety and nurse retention in Nevada’s hospitals, received support from frontline workers. The bill also got pushback from multiple healthcare executives.

Senate bill 182 seeks to improve patient care and reduce nurse burnout by mandating minimum nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in Nevada hospitals while increasing transparency and worker protections.

The law would apply to care nurses who work in hospitals with 70 or more beds or in counties with a population of 100,000 or more, currently Clark and Washoe counties.

More than a dozen nurses from across the state showed up to the March 6 hearing in support telling personal stories of work burnout, and concerns about patient safety.

Healthcare organizations showed up in opposition too, — including Patrick Kelly, president and chief executive officer of the Nevada Hospital Association, who presented “five reasons to vote no on SB182.”

Senator Rochelle Nguyen, the bill sponsor, said the proposed law is for those who work in the front lines and the safety of the patients.

“What was very powerful to me was the nurses that are in those hospitals came in, in support in big numbers,” Rochelle said. “And if a bunch of people in a bunch of suits were opposing it, I still think I'm on the right side of history.”

Despite the opposition Nguyen said the bill benefits everyone, and will work with hospitals and organizations to pass the bill.
Tags
Nevada State Government Nevada legislaturehealthcare reformrural healthcare
Manuel Holguin JR
Manny is KUNR State Government Reporter, leading coverage of Nevada’s government, producing in-depth reports, a monthly politics show, and organizing public policy forums across the state.
See stories by Manuel Holguin JR
An image of the exterior of the Nevada State Legislature building, with black lettering of the words: Nevada State Legislature.
Nevada State Government
KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more details, please reach out to KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.