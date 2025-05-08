Classical Tahoe brings a month of music and world-class talent to North Lake Tahoe

Classical Tahoe returns to Incline Village for its 14th season, offering a month-long celebration of orchestral, jazz, chamber music and even ballet.

From July 12 to August 10, more than 60 musicians from some of the world’s top ensembles will gather to perform 16 concerts across North Lake Tahoe.

Those include the Metropolitan Opera, the San Francisco Symphony, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, said David Pratt, Classical Tahoe executive director.

“I think what makes this unique is when you think about nature and being out in the environment, it's a real grounding thing. It helps us be present, and has an effect on our psychological and our physiological condition. And I think the combination of great music and nature, it really elevates that experience, and that's what makes us unique,” Pratt said.

The performances take place at the Ricardi Pavilion at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe, as well as at venues around Incline Village.

Classical Tahoe's Executive Director, David Pratt.

This year’s lineup includes everything from jazz to ballet, including a collaboration with the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective, Pratt said.

“We're working with them, with dancers from companies such as New York City Ballet and Boston Ballet, performing with a handful of our musicians to perform some really interesting work,” Pratt said.

The festival kicks off with the Brubeck Jazz Summit on July 13, 17, and 18, with performances from Chris and Dan Brubeck, and jazz pianist Joe Gilman.

Beyond the stage, Classical Tahoe is focused on community. A free family concert and Music Maker’s Faire on July 9 will feature young musicians from the Tahoe-Truckee-Reno area.

The festival also supports music education through scholarships and outreach, with proceeds from the July 12 Gala helping fund those programs.

The University of Nevada, Reno, at Lake Tahoe is a supporter of Classical Tahoe.