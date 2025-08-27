Tahoe’s new 10-year wildfire strategy focuses on prevention, technology and teamwork

The Multi-Jurisdictional Fuel Reduction and Wildfire Prevention Strategy brings together local, state, federal, and tribal partners to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health.

Annabelle Monti with the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team said this update shows how far the region has come since the last plan and what still needs to be done.

“There's been a ton of work that has been completed for fuels reduction and forest management and wildfire mitigation in the Tahoe Basin. And so this latest update really took a hard look at updating where those projects have happened, the status of those projects, as well as what maintenance needs there are,” Monti said.

One major part of the update involves using newer tools and data to improve how wildfire risk is mapped and tracked.

“It's 2025 and technology is amazing these days, and our remote sensing capabilities have come a very long way. So being able to tap into those resources, really take a more comprehensive look at the Tahoe Basin, was really helpful,” she said.

Courtesy of Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team. Agencies across the Lake Tahoe Basin have signed on to a new 10-year wildfire prevention plan.

Recent wildfires have shown how fast and unpredictable fire can be and that agencies are applying those lessons to better prepare the Tahoe Basin, Monti said.

“We really are kind of seeing some unprecedented things, things that maybe we weren't really anticipating from these large scale fires. So how can we capitalize on lessons learned, to make sure that the Lake Tahoe Basin is prepared,” she said.

The U.S. Forest Service led the update, but many other agencies helped shape the strategy. Monti said the effort reflects a strong commitment to working together.

“All of the agencies that are active in the Lake Tahoe Basin, we are all talking to each other regularly. This strategy is just another example of how we are all sitting at the same table, prioritizing the Lake Tahoe Basin as a whole,” Monti said.