First-ever livestream dive to the bottom of Lake Tahoe set for Friday

The Tahoe Fund and Restoring the Lake Depths Foundation are leading the effort. They’ll use a custom-built underwater robot called Deep Emerald. It will dive more than 1,500 feet, to Tahoe’s deepest point.

“We did a little bit of a test case a couple weeks ago. We're going to use the power of satellite, Starlink and Vimeo and some software, and so we'll actually have a split screen,” said Tahoe Fund CEO Amy Berry.

“Deep Emerald has a camera on her and then we'll have a camera on the boat. And so you'll be able to see what the Deep Emerald sees as it goes to the bottom of the lake,” she said.

The goal is to highlight the science behind taking care of a lake of this magnitude, she said.

The event will stream on the Tahoe Fund’s website , starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Viewers will also hear from experts explaining the technology and the factors that make Tahoe’s waters so clear. The audience can submit questions during the broadcast.

Deep Emerald is equipped with eight thrusters, LED lights, and a 4K camera designed for low-light conditions. A 600-meter fiber optic tether makes deep-water exploration possible.

The ROV is also used to remove litter and monitor invasive species. It’s part of a fleet of vehicles designed for restoration and research in Lake Tahoe.