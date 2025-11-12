Food Bank of Northern Nevada adds special distributions

On Saturday, November 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will have additional food distributions in three locations.

There will be a drive thru distribution at 1305 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, right next to Jiffy Lube. And those without vehicles can walk up.

The New Frontier and Out of Egypt Pantry in Fallon and Carson Valley Food Closet in Gardnerville are hosting distributions as well.

It remains unclear when SNAP recipients will receive full benefits for November. But the food bank will continue to hold distributions to help locals.

