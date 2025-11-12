© 2025 KUNR
Food Bank of Northern Nevada adds special distributions

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published November 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM PST
Two women stand next to a food truck with racks of fresh produce.
Bert Johnson
/
KUNR Public Radio
A Food Bank of Northern Nevada volunteer grabs onions from the Produce on Wheels food truck for a resident of the Silver Sage senior housing development in Reno, Nev., on April 26, 2023. Seniors saw their SNAP benefits decline by up to 90 percent in March.

On Saturday, November 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will have additional food distributions in three locations.

There will be a drive thru distribution at 1305 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, right next to Jiffy Lube. And those without vehicles can walk up.

The New Frontier and Out of Egypt Pantry in Fallon and Carson Valley Food Closet in Gardnerville are hosting distributions as well.

It remains unclear when SNAP recipients will receive full benefits for November. But the food bank will continue to hold distributions to help locals.
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
