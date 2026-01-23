Snow returns to the Sierra, but long-term decline continues

After a slow start to winter, recent storms have brought snowpack in the Sierra Nevada closer to average levels, particularly at higher elevations near Lake Tahoe.

Storms in late December and early January helped make up for earlier deficits, following what scientists described as record-low snowfall in some areas before the holidays.

Snowpack plays a critical role in water supply across California and Nevada, serving as a natural reservoir that provides water for cities, agriculture, and ecosystems. But warmer winters are increasingly shifting precipitation from snow to rain, complicating water storage and long-term management.

Dan McEvoy, a regional climatologist with the Desert Research Institute and Western Regional Climate Center, said conditions improved significantly after the early winter storms.

“Up until around Christmas week, there were a lot of areas around Lake Tahoe that were seeing record low snowfall,” McEvoy said. “Those storms brought most of the area back to pretty close to average snowpack conditions, above average at higher elevations, and near average to slightly below average at middle and lower elevations.”

Long-term trends point to a continued decline in snowpack across the Sierra Nevada, driven largely by rising temperatures. Lower-elevation areas, including Lake Tahoe, remain especially vulnerable.

McEvoy said climate projections suggest the region will continue to see more winter precipitation fall as rain rather than snow.

“Most projections point to declining snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, with the most impacted regions being lower elevations in the mountains,” he said. “Lake Tahoe is one of those vulnerable areas.”

The changing conditions are already affecting winter recreation. Some ski resorts experienced delayed openings during the holiday season due to limited snowfall.

Scientists say warming winters are expected to continue, bringing growing challenges for water management, recreation, and ecosystems throughout the Sierra Nevada.

