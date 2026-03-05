© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is there a potential for flooding in the Sierra Nevada?

KUNR Public Radio | By Oscar Martinez
Published March 5, 2026 at 3:34 PM PST
A photo taken on top of Mt. Rose, which is pointed in the direction of Reno
Oscar Martinez
Drone shot at Mt rose overlooking the city of Reno

Recent storms brought much-needed snowfall to the Sierra Nevada after a dry winter. However, temperatures are rising above freezing, melting snow at lower elevations.

Anne Heggli with the Desert Research Institute has been monitoring the snowpack in the higher elevations. She said that

Snowfall in mid-February brought the levels close to average, she said. But it’s still far from what’s needed to provide water for the summer months.

With the current warm temperatures, there’s an increased potential for melting snow in the middle of winter, Heggli said.

“These spring-like conditions and precipitation falling as rain are not really boosting the snowpack the way that we would hope or the way that we need when we get precipitation falling as snow,” she said.

Precipitation falling as rain and not as snow further increases the rate at which snow melts. She also said that many of the national water and climate stations across the Sierra reported record-breaking amounts of decreased snowpack as a result of the warmer temperatures.

For example, on February 26, there was a record snow melt measured in SNOTEL sites across the Sierra, according to information sent by the National Water and Climate Center, she said.

“While it also showed minor flooding in the Portola area, there was no potential for flooding in the Reno-Tahoe area,” she said.

Heggli said that they’re keeping a close eye on the melt, not because of the risk for flooding, but rather the levels of the snowpack that are needed to supply water during the summer months.
Tags
Local Stories sierra snowpackSierra NevadaFlood
Oscar Martinez
Oscar Martinez is a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno. A born and raised New Yorker, his transition from the Big Apple to the Biggest Little City has been quite the culture shock.
See stories by Oscar Martinez