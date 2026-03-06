Scientists gather at Lake Tahoe to protect the world’s largest trout

At the Tahoe City Marina, scientists from around the world prepared to board a research boat on Lake Tahoe. It was a sunny afternoon, but on the water, the air was still cold.

The boat, named Liberty, is part of the research fleet used by scientists at UNR. It helps researchers collect data, study water clarity and monitor conditions in the lake. A second, larger research boat with space for up to 15 people is expected to arrive this September.

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio UNR's research vessel, Liberty.

As the boat moves into deeper water, the lake’s clear blue surface surrounds the group. Research professor Zeb Hogan says Lake Tahoe is an important place to talk about giant trout.

“And so we’ve come together to try to share information, to try to figure out ways to better protect these fish,” Hogan said. “And one of the reasons why being out here on Tahoe is so relevant is that Lake Tahoe used to be home to North America’s largest cutthroat trout species.”

That fish — the Lahontan cutthroat trout — once lived in Lake Tahoe but disappeared in the 1930s. Overfishing, habitat loss and the introduction of non-native fish led to its decline. Today, the trout still survives in parts of Nevada, including Pyramid and Summit lakes.

The scientists came to Tahoe for a three-day workshop focused on five species of giant trout in the genera Hucho and Parahucho, collectively known as taimen, found across Europe and Asia. These species are increasingly affected by dams, climate change, and unsustainable harvest.

Researchers participated from Europe, Mongolia, China, Japan and Russia, and joined scientists from universities across the United States. A representative from the Summit Lake Paiute Tribe provided local context on efforts to protect Nevada’s own iconic fish, the Lahontan cutthroat trout.

Matthew Sloat, science director at the Wild Salmon Center, studies large trout such as the Siberian taimen, one of the biggest freshwater fish in the salmon family.

“We don’t need to know everything about these fish,” Sloat said. “But we want to know the essentials for keeping them around for future generations.”

Scientists say large trout face similar problems in many places. Working together internationally could help researchers protect these fish before populations decline further.

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio Sudeep Chandra, director of the Tahoe Institute for Global Sustainability, leads a discussion with researchers from Mongolia.

Sudeep Chandra, director of the Tahoe Institute for Global Sustainability, says the work happening at Lake Tahoe connects local research with global challenges.

“What I’d love the community to understand is that we not only work on local issues, but we want to partner and work on global issues and invite the community in to learn about it,” Chandra said.

By the end of the workshop, the scientists had started drafting a scientific paper that brings together research on five giant trout species and identifies key conservation priorities.