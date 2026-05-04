Washoe County Health officials encourage caution amid two mpox cases

The region hasn’t reported a case since 2022 . Nancy Diao, division director of population health, said that more are likely going unreported.

Sex workers, people with multiple sexual partners, and health care workers treating people are most at risk, while the overall risk to the general public is low.

Symptoms can include general malaise, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic rash with a little dent in the middle. Diao recommends speaking with your provider if you aren’t feeling well.

“All rashes are not mpox. We’re still having measles around, we still have general chickenpox, so definitely go to your provider to get tested and then take the precautions that you should be taking to protect everyone else around you,” Diao said.