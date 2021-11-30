Nevada Public Health

-
Portions of Nevada’s economy have recovered faster than previously predicted, and lawmakers are using that to their advantage. This week, the…
-
In Nevada, there have been no cases of the coronavirus, but in California there have been eight confirmed cases. Public health officials in the Silver…
-
Governor Brian Sandoval’s opioid accountability task force met this fall to figure out solutions to the state’s drug crisis. And Nevada lawmakers have…
-
Dani Tillman is a substance abuse counselor with The Life Change Center in Sparks. She spent her career helping other people battle addiction, but it…
-
The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug overdose crisis in modern U.S. history. Here are 5 things you should know.1.) Opioids are a class of drugs that…
-
Thousands of Nevadans living in rural communities and underserved areas have limited access to healthcare. The remoteness can also make it difficult for…
-
Disease forecasters rely on statistics to understand health trends or detect disease outbreaks in a community. As Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports…
-
We've been hearing a lot about the measles outbreak in California, but there's an even bigger threat to public health in Nevada that's not being talked…