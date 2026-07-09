Study: Solar uses a tiny share of America's prime farmland, especially in the West

The Solar Energy Industries Association found that utility-scale solar occupies less than one-tenth of 1% of the nation's prime farmland – areas considered most suitable for growing crops. It also found the West uses the smallest share of that land for utility-scale solar of any region in the country.

"There's zero states where solar uses more than half a percent of prime farmland," said Sean Gallagher, the trade group’s senior vice president of policy. "In fact, nearly every state has more abandoned prime farmland than it has prime farmland on which solar has been developed."

Gallagher said those findings shouldn't be interpreted as a reason to dismiss concerns from rural residents.

"We want developers to be sensitive to rural communities and to take rural citizens' concerns into account when they're developing their projects,” he said. “But we also have to be realistic about the impact that solar is having in rural communities."

Across the West, proposals for utility-scale solar often generate debate over agricultural land, wildlife habitats, public lands and local character . Gallagher said the report isn't arguing that every proposed solar project belongs where it's planned. Instead, he said, it's intended to provide more context about solar's overall footprint on agricultural areas.

To help put the findings in perspective, the analysis compares solar with other land uses. Gallagher said golf courses occupy roughly two-and-a-half times more prime farmland nationwide than utility-scale solar.

The findings come as utilities across the West are looking for new sources of electricity to meet rising demand , including growth from data centers and other energy-intensive industries.