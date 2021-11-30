-
Here’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.Nevada Hemp Farmers Scale Back…
A large western utility with customers in 10 western states including Wyoming is preparing to make its largest request for new renewable energy ever. It...
Solar jobs are up across the U.S., after two consecutive years of declines. But that growth is mixed in our region.According to the latest report from the…
New legislation that aims to significantly increase renewable energy utility projects on public lands is receiving strong bipartisan support.Members of…
Multiple proposals from Democratic presidential candidates are calling for a full transition from fossil fuels to renewables over the next 10 years....
Over the past year, the solar industry lost nearly 15,000 jobs in California and Nevada. That's according to the latest annual report produced by the…
A bill in the state legislature is pushing Nevada’s utility companies into providing half of their power from renewable sources of energy.Opponents of the…
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has certified the signatures on three petitions submitted for the November ballot, two of which will put the…
In the battle for hearts and minds over Nevada’s now defunct net-metering program, two new reports conclude the program actually benefits all utility…
The Stillwater Hybrid Plant in Fallon, owned and operated by Enel Green Power, officially unveiled its solar thermal energy capability Tuesday, making it…