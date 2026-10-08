Meet the Reno Mayoral Candidates: Kate Marshall

Q: Reno’s moratorium on new data center applications runs until August 2027. What should Reno’s policy toward new data centers be when the moratorium ends?

A: Well, I think we're going to have to see what the legislature directs, right? I will tell you that my view is that data centers do not belong in the City of Reno. Data centers use up a significant amount of energy. They also put off a significant amount of heat and noise, and we don't have the energy right now to provide their needs. Reno is the fastest warming city in the country. These data centers put off a lot more heat than other industrial manufacturing facilities, and quite frankly, we can’t afford to heat up this community more, and it's already heating up.

Q: When it comes to data centers, what specific issues, you've mentioned some, but what comes to mind that locals have brought up to you?

A: Definitely the heat. NV Energy, our utility, has said that with the data centers currently approved to be built in Nevada, that they will go from using 11 gigawatts of energy for the entire state of Nevada to using 22 gigawatts every single day. These data centers are like an economic tapeworm. They are digging into our community and they are using our energy. They're using our water. They're making noise. They're polluting our air, and they are not contributing anything to this community. At the end of the day, they'll have about 11 jobs. That's not economic development. That's economic hollowing out.

Q: The Reno Police Department owns 29 Flock cameras placed around the city. As police technology moves beyond automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, and more toward AI-based surveillance, what limits should be put on law enforcement in how they can use this growing technology?

A: Yeah, let's step back a little bit because there's two competing issues here. One is public safety, and people need to feel safe, but the other is your right to privacy, and that is a fundamental civil right that you have as an American person. When someone gets in their car and they drive to the grocery store and they drive past an intersection, they have a right to know that the government is not collecting data on that activity if they're a law-abiding citizen.

If the police have probable cause, and if they have a warrant, then we need to make sure they have the tools to follow through and see if the crime was committed and to arrest someone for that crime. But our civil rights should not take a back seat to the government's collection of information into a searchable database on you.

Q: Reno’s City Council forecasted a multimillion-dollar deficit shortfall, with figures expecting to increase over the next few years. What specific changes would you make to the city’s budget to put Reno on a more sustainable path?

A: One of the things that's happened is the city council is kind of just being presented with these very glossy, glowing annual financial statements. When I was state treasurer, we would get those statements. So, real fiscal oversight begins where those statements stop, and we need to, as the city council … to ask the tough questions: How is management being utilized? Where is your revenue going? The city council has increased the cost of services to people like you and me. They increased your trash costs. They increased your sewer costs, and at the same time, they've given themselves government perks. They redid all the offices for city council members, took over a whole new floor, gave themselves new offices and new furniture, and yet you're paying for more costs for essential services.

You're not getting the benefit of those costs, and so I think that it's not a question of whether employees don't deserve just compensation; they absolutely do. But it's really, really important that when you increase costs for essential services, that people then get the benefit of that before the government starts spending money to benefit itself. The city council approved that all its management gets, annually, an extra six months of retirement benefits for the city manager. That equates to approximately an extra $60,000 a year. Now my opponent will say, "Well, that's a bonus.” But I'm going to say to you, that’s a job.

Q: If elected, what is the first specific policy change you would make and why would that be the most important place to start?

A: I think that we really need to … I need to go to the city council and I need to get four votes to really have a very, very open and transparent view of that budget. Because in order for me to provide you with the essential services we have to pull back the covers and shine a light on what your money is doing for you.

Q: Reno residents are facing higher costs for housing, utilities and other basic expenses. What specific steps can the city take to make it more affordable to live in Reno and which step would be your priority as mayor?

A: The city permits housing, right? What you see happening is the city has been permitting and allowing developments to build housing and luxury apartments for people who want to move here, not for people who live and work here. Meanwhile, the people who work here can't afford to live here because their costs have been pushed up. If you look at what other communities are doing, they are saying, "Well, I'm going to incentivize and promote those kinds of developments that are for people who work here. So not luxury apartments, but apartments that are affordable.” I think it's incumbent upon the city council and the mayor to say, "Look, here's what all these communities have successfully done. Which of those policies and programs can we adapt for Reno?”

Q: Is there anything else that you would like to add?

A: I love this town. I raised my children here. I met the love of my life here, and I want to make sure that where we go next is a stronger, more affordable Reno built for you.