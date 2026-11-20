Nevada Ranks fourth in the nation for seismic activity. One artist is using this to his advantage in his new artwork at the Nevada Museum of Art.

On the wall of a darkened gallery room is a projection of colorful circles that take on the appearance of blooming flowers. They blossom in sporadic waves of pinks, blues and greens.

In the connected display room, colorful landscape paintings by nature artists like Chester Arnold and Jean LeMarr are hung. Bay Area artist and robotist Ken Goldberg, uses the color palette of each of those paintings in his new collaborative earthwork, ReBloom Reno.

Using the seismometer at the University of Nevada, Reno, Goldberg uses the planet as a unique medium for this artwork.

Apsaro DiQuinzio, serves as Andrea and John C. Deane Family chief curator at the Nevada Museum of Art. She describes ReBloom Reno as innovative and creating a wonderful sense of awe.

“The size of the circles will vary depending on what's happening within the Earth's crust,” DiQuinzio said. “There was a couple weeks ago when there was an earthquake and somebody was in the gallery when that happened, and the feed started going wild.”

Goldberg is an engineering professor at UC Berkeley. As much as he is a technologist, he believes himself to be more of a humanist and remains critical of technology. He understands the tensions with AI and data centers and puts them in perspective in his artwork.

“I see how they have the potential to dehumanize individuals and also take advantage of our environment and nature,” he said. “In my artwork, I'm always trying to raise those kinds of questions.”

Goldburg’s past art installation, Demonstrate, also challenged people’s relationship with technology and surveillance. It was created in 2004 for the anniversary of the free speech movement at UC Berkeley.

“I made a piece about surveillance, we put up a surveillance camera, made it available to anyone on the internet, and watch students at any time of the day or night,” Goldberg said.

“It was very controversial. In fact, I got into some trouble,” he laughed.

Demonstrate will be on display at the Winnie Museum of Art starting November 21.

ReBloom Reno will be on exhibit at the Nevada Museum of Art through February 2027.

