The dogs typically visit with families in the lobby as they wait for their cases. If a young person needs additional support, a therapy dog can also accompany them into the courtroom, including when they have to testify.

The program is a partnership between Nevada County Superior Court and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. It was created to help ease the anxiety that can come with juvenile court, where families sometimes spend long periods waiting.

Judge Yvette Durant helped champion the program after seeing how difficult those waits could be.

“My main goal was to provide some kind of companionship and distraction for these families who are having to sit and wait for their case to be called,” Durant said.

Durant has practiced at the Truckee courthouse for nearly 30 years. She said the therapy dog program is one of the most meaningful changes she's seen.

She recalls one young person who had spent time with Lily before their case.

“I said, ‘Hey, did you pet Lily?’ And he just lit up and started to talk about Lily and talk about the family dog and how much he loves dogs. And it was just really such a great icebreaker,” Durant said.

The dogs are selected for their calm temperaments, said Erin Ellis, community engagement director for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

“They need to remain next to them, but lying down the whole time and be very calm,” Ellis said. “Just the physiological and psychological effects that pets have on our well-being, especially when we're in situations like that, is so beneficial.”

The program currently relies on two volunteer therapy dog teams. Ellis said the Humane Society would be open to expanding the program to other Tahoe communities.

