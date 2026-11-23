When former Mayor Hillary Schieve first took office, Reno’s economy was still dominated by tourism. Now, it’s a regional tech hub and its population has grown more than 17 percent.

Her successor, Mayor Kate Marshall, was sworn into office on Nov. 13. So KUNR’s Bert Johnson asked Schieve about some of her biggest challenges, and what she’s most proud of.

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Bert Johnson: You were first elected to the office of Reno mayor in 2014. During your tenure, you've seen a number of era-defining changes in Northern Nevada: the Tesla Gigafactory, the housing crisis, plummeting faith in institutions, galloping climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, and more. What's been the biggest challenge?

Hillary Schieve: What you realize in this role is that it's very, very dynamic, and it's really unpredictable. So one minute you're dealing with, you know, housing, and the next minute you could be dealing with a wildfire. And certainly, this was such a wake-up call, dealing with a pandemic, right? So it's really hard to say, “What is the biggest challenge?” Because at those very moments, they are the biggest challenge.

Johnson: Looking back at your margins, though, you consistently got around 60 percent in general elections. How have you been able to surf those waves of political change? Because obviously, I don't need to tell you this, the relationship between American voters and their elected representatives has gone through some changes as well.

Schieve: I think for me, it's because I am a nonpartisan, and I just don't think that politics are black and white. I think you have to listen to everyone. I think when you start to put the dynamic of party politics in play, especially at the local level, we always say, “There's no Democratic or Republican way to clean a street, or fill a pothole,” or things like that. But quite honestly, I have supporters on both sides, Democrats and Republicans and independents. And my supporters always like to say, "Oh, no, you're a Democrat. Oh, no, you're a Republican." Maybe it's more of, "I really am independent. And I just don't believe in supporting bad policy because your party tells you to." I also — this probably why I am the way that I am — I grew up in a household where my father was a Donald Trump supporter and my mom was a strong Democrat. So maybe that was out of survival. But it made me really learn how to work with both sides and to see both sides. I think that that's such a big problem in politics today, which is really unfortunate. And I think our state, as you know, has been very purple.

Johnson: I'm also curious, I mean, in some ways, do you think that local government has been affected differently by these political headwinds we've seen over the last decade plus?

Schieve: I think somewhat, but it really probably depends on the issue. So really, what Washington is doing does affect us greatly. I think the difference is, we live in our communities. Typically, a lot of the politicians in Washington haven't been living in their communities for a very long time, and I think people are getting tired of that. I think it's interesting, too, that people pay so much attention to the national level of politics. But if you think about it, at the local level, we could put a streetlight right by your home and make you 20 minutes late to work, right? Some of those things that really affect you on the daily.

Johnson: The city administration has faced some criticism for supporting Jacobs Entertainment's Neon Line District. That development has radically changed the landscape west of downtown, while also, critics say, displacing hundreds of low-income residents. Looking back, would you have done anything differently with that development?

Schieve: It’s really hard to say, because I don't know if people really understand that [Jacobs Entertainment has] property rights. And so, there are parameters, there are laws, there are things around that, that the council can't really dictate what someone can do with their property, right? And so you have to kind of look at each project, like, what you can do, what you can't do, and you have to come up with the findings.

I've seen issues with every project, whether it's housing, or whether it's an entertainment district. It's hard because you don't have a crystal ball. I also was in a lot of those motels for many years, looking for my brother who suffered from mental illness and addiction and, you know, what you learn as you sort of dive into some of these buildings, especially the older ones, [is] that their shelf life is about 40 years. They were never built for long-term housing, ever, ever. And not to mention, I think there were a lot of slumlords that took advantage of people.

And I do think that that was part of the reason why the region got together and said, we have to look at the [Nevada Cares Campus]. I also think, working more closely with developers when there is displacement and making sure there's strong policy in place — that people are being taken care of. I think every project, you look back and say, "Oh, I wish we would have done more of this or more of that."

Johnson: On the other hand, you've also overseen new housing development in the city, and the city has also made big investments in midtown and downtown during your tenure. What are you most proud of, in terms of revitalizing certain parts of the city?

Schieve: I think there is a lot for the region to be proud of, especially with how fast it's been growing, because that's really, really challenging. It's hard on your infrastructure. It's hard on your housing.

I think leaving office, looking back, is probably securing about $40 million in addiction funds for those suffering. Treatment is incredibly expensive. Most insurance would never cover it. So the fact that we really did fight like hell to get that money made a huge difference. That's super important. And then the crisis center, that took seven years, but thankfully, Governor Sisolak got us a building.

And midtown, I'm obviously really, really proud of. It's one one of the reasons why I ran for office in the very beginning. To see that come to fruition really makes me proud, you know, to have sidewalks and streetlights. Because at that time, that area was really, really struggling.

Johnson: Our new mayor, Kate Marshall, was sworn in last week. What advice would you give her as she takes on the role that you held for more than a decade?

Schieve: I did tell her, “Take the wins where you can.” And I kind of joke sometimes, “When the weather is nice outside, take credit for it.” Because everything's going to be your fault, right? And so that's what I told her, because it's easy to feel extremely defeated at times. Especially, I think, in that role.

People don't realize it's not an executive position. You are one vote, just like the [other members of the] council. You actually have the same amount of power. You don't run the city every day. It's a strong form of city manager government. It's a weak form of mayor. So you're just sort of the figurehead.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

