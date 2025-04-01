© 2025 KUNR
Latino Lobby Day empowers communities to speak up at the Nevada Legislature

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin JR
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:04 PM PDT
A large group of Latino community members and advocates pose together inside the Nevada Capitol, holding colorful signs that read “I Advocate For…” and “Yo Lucho Por…” with personalized messages about immigration, education, environmental justice, and bilingual access.
Manuel Holguin JR
/
KUNR
Community members and organizers from across Nevada gather at the state Capitol during Latino Lobby Day 2025, holding signs that highlight the causes they fight for—from immigrant rights to bilingual education—while meeting with lawmakers to advocate for policies that reflect their communities’ needs.

Mariachi music and the smell of traditional Latino dishes filled Nevada’s Capital during Latino Lobby Day –community members from across the state gathered to celebrate, and engage—learning how the legislative process affects their lives.

The biannual event brought together a large number of Latinos, giving them the chance to hear from and speak directly with state lawmakers about legislation impacting their communities.

It was organized by the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus in partnership with several community groups, including Make the Road Nevada and the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.

Maria Prentice, a Las Vegas resident and active member of Chispa Nevada, said her work in outreach is only part of what motivated her to travel six hours on a bus to Carson City.

The other part is to speak to elected officials about bills affecting her community.

“Many of these proposals affect them, and some affect me too,” said Prentice. “So, for me, it’s important to come and testify about what affects me and what I see my community needs.”

Prentice had the opportunity to speak with Assemblymember Steve Yeager. She said it was a “positive” meeting.

Assemblymember Cinthia Zermeño Moore said this kind of turnout is more meaningful now than ever.

“ I'm excited to see so many Latinos in the building. It's important that they're here and I encourage them to continue to come, whether it's Latino Lobby Day or whether it's a regular day.”

Coinciding with Cesar Chavez Day, the caucus highlighted a number of bills including Dolores Huerta Day. It’s meant to honor her work as a labor rights activist and co-founder of the United Farm Workers.

