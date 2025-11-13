© 2025 KUNR
Nevada lawmakers gavel in for laundry list special session

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:11 AM PST
Nevada Assembly gavels in for the special legislative session in Carson City, Nevada on Nov. 13, 2025.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
The Nevada Assembly gaveled in for the special legislative session in Carson City, Nevada on Nov. 13, 2025.

State lawmakers met in Carson City on Thursday to gavel in a special session of the Nevada Legislature. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation Wednesday evening that will have policymakers tackling a host of issues.

Lombardo’s proclamation calling state lawmakers to Carson City will require them to reconsider at least seven unsuccessful bills from previous sessions. That includes $10 million in funding for a health care worker recruitment grant program and expanding the state’s film tax credits to $120 million per year for 15 years.

The governor will also attempt to revive his crime bill, which aims to increase punishments for fentanyl trafficking, retail theft, and online stalking, among other provisions.

Additionally, the proclamation authorizes the legislature to consider bills aimed at strengthening cybersecurity, increasing traffic penalties in school zones, and creating a general assistance program, as well as allocating funding for rural judges, a mental health program in jails, and wildland fire trucks.

Special sessions may not exceed 20 consecutive days in most cases, per the state constitution.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
