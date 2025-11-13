Nevada lawmakers gavel in for laundry list special session

Lombardo’s proclamation calling state lawmakers to Carson City will require them to reconsider at least seven unsuccessful bills from previous sessions. That includes $10 million in funding for a health care worker recruitment grant program and expanding the state’s film tax credits to $120 million per year for 15 years.

The governor will also attempt to revive his crime bill, which aims to increase punishments for fentanyl trafficking, retail theft, and online stalking, among other provisions.

Additionally, the proclamation authorizes the legislature to consider bills aimed at strengthening cybersecurity, increasing traffic penalties in school zones, and creating a general assistance program, as well as allocating funding for rural judges, a mental health program in jails, and wildland fire trucks.

Special sessions may not exceed 20 consecutive days in most cases, per the state constitution.