Fernley to get nearly 400 townhomes under governor’s housing bill

The funding comes from the governor’s housing bill, passed during the 2025 legislative session, for low and moderate-income households.

Rural residents looking to buy a home can access forgivable loans for down payments, to buy down interest rates, or for closing costs, including inspection fees.

The funding will support 54 homes across Sun Valley, Golden Valley, and Fernley. Separately, the bill also includes plans for nearly 400 townhomes in Fernley.

Christine Hess, chief financial officer of the Nevada Housing Division, said this hasn’t been seen before.

“In Nevada, we’ve never done a townhome low-income housing tax credit project. So, really exciting on that note,” Hess said.

Under the bill, nearly 200 essential workers in healthcare, education, public safety, or construction have received loans to help with mortgage costs so far across the state.

The legislation was the only one of the governor’s priority bills to pass last year’s regular session.