KUNR Today: Revisions made to proposed Nev. redistricting maps, Water returns to Little Washoe Lake

Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

Nevada revises redistricting maps to reallocate more inmates

By The Associated Press

Nevada lawmakers have revised the redistricting maps under consideration in a special legislative session to count more inmates at their pre-prison addresses. The Democratic-controlled Legislature advanced new proposed maps on Monday to incorporate additional addresses for residents in prison that state officials found in recent days. State law requires incarcerated residents count at their last known residential addresses for redistricting purposes. But in October, prison officials said they had only been able to provide addresses for roughly half the inmate population. With the additional addresses, Nevada will count about 65% of inmates to pre-prison addresses, similar to other states that require reallocation.

Child tax credit expansion helping rural families

By Robyn Vincent, Mountain West News Bureau

While recent data show how impactful the expanded Child Tax Credit is for rural families, that expansion hangs in the balance.

Unlike the bipartisan infrastructure bill President Biden just signed into law, his Build Back Better plan lacks Republican support. That worries advocates because it expands and extends the Child Tax Credit, a key anti-poverty measure.

This expansion has an outsized impact on rural communities, said Kris Cox with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"With the Child Tax Credit, before the Rescue Plan expansion was passed in March, roughly half of children living in rural areas received less than the full credit," Cox said.

That’s because their families earned too little or had no income in a year, an irony that Biden’s proposal has addressed. Now, researchers like Cox are urging passage of the Build Back Better bill to ensure these families aren’t left behind.

The plan could advance through the House of Representatives this week but faces an uncertain path in the Senate.

Tahoe Fund to help restore trails damaged by Caldor Fire

By Kaleb Roedel

A local nonprofit is looking to help restore trails in South Lake Tahoe that were damaged by the Caldor Fire. The Tahoe Fund has launched the Caldor Trails Restoration Fund. The nonprofit says the effort will aid the large-scale restoration work needed on more than 15 miles of trails that were impacted.

Damages to the South Tahoe trails include burned bridges, signs and trail retaining structures. The Tahoe Fund says trailbuilders expect there to be increased maintenance needs over the next 10 years.

Water flow restored to Little Washoe Lake

By Nick Stewart

Water is returning to Little Washoe Lake after being dry for the last several months.

Due to the ongoing drought, Little Washoe Lake had dried up over the summer. Now, water levels are recovering after the Nevada Department of Wildlife coordinated with partners to repair a water diversion ditch after it was damaged by flood waters in 2017.

The ditch feeds the Washoe Lakes system and the Scripps Wildlife Management Area. Additionally, NDOW has been rebuilding fisheries in the lake for species, such as channel catfish and white bass.

Washoe County to remove Swan Lake flood barriers in Lemmon Valley

By Kaleb Roedel

Washoe County crews have begun the final removal of flood barriers along Lemmon Drive in North Reno. The barriers are being removed so the county can work on restoring the roadway slopes and stormwater ditches along the route. Work is expected to begin on the southern end of Lemmon Drive and move north over the next several months.

Nevada officials react to Biden signing $1 trillion infrastructure bill

By Kaleb Roedel

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help Nevada address many of its greatest challenges. This includes preventing and fighting wildfires in Northern Nevada and combating drought in the south.

Senator Jacky Rosen said the trillion-dollar package is going to lead to a strong economic recovery for Nevada workers and businesses, along with a better quality of life for Nevadans.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Transportation said the infrastructure bill will provide $2.5 billion to the Nevada State Highway Fund over the course of five years. This will support the department’s ability to maintain and build the state’s network of roads, highways and bridges.