Nevada AG says abortions largely protected under state constitution, but still at risk

About 100 people of all ages and genders gathered in front of the federal courthouse in Reno in support of reproductive healthcare, such as access to abortions. Demonstrators echoed feelings of sadness, exhaustion and anger at the potential decision.

“The reason I’m out here is because I was involved in the fight 50 years ago,” Reno resident Kathy Williams said.

Williams said she used to lobby and write editorials in support of Roe v. Wade half a century ago. The Supreme Court decision in 1973 protected the right to an abortion under the U.S Constitution. If overturned, individual states could implement their own regulations, which is why Williams is keeping an eye on local elections.

“We will take it to the ballot box, and anyone who isn’t pro-choice will be subject to being voted out of office, out of primary, out of whatever, so I have now became a single issue activist,” Williams said.

Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio Reno resident Kathy Williams demonstrated in support of reproductive rights in front of the Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse and Federal Building in Reno, Nev., on May 3, 2022.

Many democratic state lawmakers, like Governor Steve Sisolak and Nevada’s two senators , are vowing to protect reproductive rights, while some republican primary candidates, including Dean Heller who’s running for governor and Adam Laxalt who’s running for senate, are in support of overturning Roe v. Wade.

In 1990, Nevada voters guaranteed the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks through a ballot referendum . Abortions after that timeframe can be done if a physician says it would preserve the life or health of the pregnant person. It was then codified into state law and can’t be changed unless it goes to the ballot again, but the Supreme Court leak has state officials concerned. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said Nevada could still be affected.

“A federal ban on abortion could supersede our law, or a future governor's administration or a state legislature hostile to abortion rights could work to find ways to restrict access within the framework that has been approved in the referendum,” Ford said.

Ford said Nevada has already seen immediate impacts, specifically abortion providers are reporting that there are people traveling from other states to receive safe medical care.