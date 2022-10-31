Elko County Commissioners discuss distrust in voting machines

The board spoke of their distrust in the accuracy of voting machines. Commissioner Rex Steninger strongly believes that they can be hacked, which is a common belief held by 2020 election deniers.

“I have about as much faith in these electronic machines as I have in our federal government,” said Steninger.

At this point, Steninger says it’s not possible to have ballots hand-counted with the election quickly approaching, but he wants to restore confidence in voters.

“I think we need to develop some sort of system where we can verify what these machines are telling us,” said Steninger.

In Nye County, their move to hand-count ballots has since been suspended .