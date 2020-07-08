The 31st Special Session Of The Nevada Legislature: Live Blog

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning on Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m. to address the historic budget shortfall. This is the 31st Special Session in Nevada’s history.

Tune in to both chambers of the state legislature:

5:40 p.m. | July 8, 2020

Lawmakers Learn Full Extent Of State Budget Shortfall

By Lucia Starbuck

Lawmakers in Nevada spent most of the first day of the special session learning more details about the state’s budget crisis.

Shortly after gaveling in the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature, officials with the Governor’s Finance Office, known as GFO, began laying bare the extent of the state’s $1.15 billion budget deficit.

To address the shortfall, GFO has recommended that ALL state agencies will have a portion of their funds swept into the state’s general fund.

Some of the largest budget funds will come from the Inmate Welfare Fund, Public Employees Benefits Program, the Healthy Nevada Fund, the state’s Disaster Relief Account and the Millennium Scholarship Fund.

In April, Governor Steve Sisolak asked all state agencies to plan for cuts of up to 14 percent to address looming budget concerns. Lawmakers may consider further cuts if they deem them necessary in this special session.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.