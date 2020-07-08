Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

The 31st Special Session Of The Nevada Legislature: Live Blog

By & 10 hours ago
  • KUNR

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning on Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m. to address the historic budget shortfall. This is the 31st Special Session in Nevada’s history.

Tune in to both chambers of the state legislature:

Lawmakers in Nevada spent most of the first day of the special session learning more details about the state’s budget crisis.
Credit David Calvert / The Nevada Independent

5:40 p.m. | July 8, 2020 

Lawmakers Learn Full Extent Of State Budget Shortfall
By Lucia Starbuck

Lawmakers in Nevada spent most of the first day of the special session learning more details about the state’s budget crisis.

Shortly after gaveling in the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature, officials with the Governor’s Finance Office, known as GFO, began laying bare the extent of the state’s $1.15 billion budget deficit. 

To address the shortfall, GFO has recommended that ALL state agencies will have a portion of their funds swept into the state’s general fund. 

Some of the largest budget funds will come from the Inmate Welfare Fund, Public Employees Benefits Program, the Healthy Nevada Fund, the state’s Disaster Relief Account and the Millennium Scholarship Fund. 

In April, Governor Steve Sisolak asked all state agencies to plan for cuts of up to 14 percent to address looming budget concerns. Lawmakers may consider further cuts if they deem them necessary in this special session.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Tags: 
Nevada legislature
special session

Related Content

Video Stream: Nevada 31st Special Session

By KUNR Staff 18 hours ago
Alexa Ard / KUNR Public Radio

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning on Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m. to address the historic budget shortfall. This is the 31st Special Session in Nevada’s history.

Sisolak Calls Special Session To Address COVID-19 Budget Shortfall

By & Jul 8, 2020
Governor Steve Sisolak sits at a podium at the state legislature.
Lucia Starbuck / This Is Reno

Lawmakers in Nevada are slated to gavel into a special session Wednesday morning to address a looming budget crisis. According to a report released by the Governor’s Office, Nevada is looking at a $1.2 billion deficit in the state’s general fund. 

Nev. Black Democratic Officials Discuss Systemic Racism, Possible Special Leg. Session

By Jun 8, 2020
A man wearing a suit is speaking at a podium.
Nevada Attorney General's Office

Monday marks two weeks since 46-year-old George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

State And Local Leaders Take First Steps To Address Nevada's Looming Budget Crisis

By May 21, 2020
The Nevada Legislative building
Alexa Ard / KUNR Public Radio

Nevada is facing a budget crisis. According to estimates, sales and gaming taxes fell drastically during the state’s COVID-19 related shutdown in March and April, leaving a gaping budget hole for the current fiscal year ending June 30. So, how are lawmakers and others addressing the issue?