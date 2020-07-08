Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Regional Novel Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday, July 8

8:09 p.m. | July 8, 2020

Nevada COVID-19 Cases Surpass 24,000

By Jayden Perez

The State of Nevada reported 516 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to more than 24,000. The death toll statewide has increased to 553, according to the state’s online dashboard. There has been a record number of 12,776 daily new tests reported.

Washoe County Reports Three COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

By Jayden Perez

Washoe County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and 47 new recoveries have also been reported. There are now over 2,000 active cases and more than 3,000 total cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County, and three new deaths have been reported, bringing the death total to 85.

Quad-Counties And Elko Report New Positive Cases

By Michelle Billman

Carson City Health and Human Services reported eleven new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and five additional recoveries. The new cases include nine Carson City residents, one Douglas County resident, and one Lyon County resident. The region also includes Storey County and now has a total of 412 cases of which more than 130 remain active.

Quad-County residents without symptoms can utilize one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Silver Stage High School. Testing is on a first come, first served basis and is free.

In Elko County, health officials reported four new positive cases Wednesday, along with 11 recoveries and no current hospitalizations.

Special Session Raises Coronavirus Concern In Nevada Capital

By The Associated Press

Nevada lawmakers converged on the state capital for a special budget session Wednesday morning after outbreaks of the novel coronavirus were reported in legislatures in California and Mississippi. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen in Nevada since casinos started reopening in early June. The virus has hit the Las Vegas area especially hard. Clark County, home to most of the state's residents, has almost three times as many confirmed cases per person as Carson City, prompting concerns that convening the Legislature could further spread the virus to rural northern Nevada.

Nevada Businesses, Hospitality Got $4 Billion In Federal Loans

By The Associated Press

Nevada businesses received more than $4 billion in loans under a federal rescue package designed to aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Data released by the U.S. Treasury Department this week showed more than 42,000 loans were issued to businesses in Nevada with some of the biggest benefactors among the state's hospitality industry. Restaurants received more loans and more loan money than any industry in Nevada, getting somewhere between $138 million and $260 million in loans while non-hotel casinos received somewhere between $32 million and $72 million.

Nevada Officials Implore Mask Use In Bid To Stem Coronavirus

By The Associated Press

Nevada state and local officials implored people to heed the governor's directive to wear masks and keep safe distances apart, while acknowledging they await a possible increase in coronavirus cases following Independence Day festivities. Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick cited news reports and cellphone video of a July 4 party in a Las Vegas desert area that apparently drew a crowd of hundreds of people not wearing masks or keeping a recommended 6 feet apart. She said that's not the way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

