 Health Experts Urge Double-Masking As Coronavirus Mutates | KUNR
Related Programs: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed
Mountain West News Bureau

Health Experts Urge Double-Masking As Coronavirus Mutates

By 1 hour ago
  • Several medical masks on a table.
    Maridav / Adobe Stock

As highly contagious coronavirus variants spread, health experts in the Mountain West and beyond are urging people to upgrade and double up their masks.

“Multiple layers of fabric would provide more filtration than just a single layer, so you can achieve this by wearing two masks,” said Brian Labus, an epidemiologist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “The other benefit of wearing a couple masks at the same time is that it can provide a better fit to your face, covering any gaps in the first and second mask.”

The CDC hasn't changed its mask recommendations, but a former CDC director, as well as Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, are touting double-masking and higher-quality masks, as the Washington Post reports.

Christine Porter, who teaches public health at the University of Wyoming, recommends upgrading to a KF94 mask made in South Korea. 

“The Korean-made ones have been reliably shown to filter 95% of the particles, thus a mask of that level becomes more important with these new variants because of the lower level of the virus exposure,” Porter explained.

But she says upgrading depends on whether you can find one and afford it.  

Protocols like handwashing and social distancing continue to be critical in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
Masks
COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus

Related Content

CDC Issues Sweeping New Mask Mandate For U.S. Travelers, Extends Eviction Moratorium

By Jan 30, 2021

Starting early next week, travelers and commuters will be required to wear face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation as part of a sweeping new order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

We Know Masks Work, Yet We Don't Consistently Wear Them, Survey Finds

By Jan 26, 2021
A hand holding a stack of reusable, fabric face masks.
Vera Davidova / Unsplash

As President Joe Biden calls for a 100-day mask challenge, a new study finds the majority of adults in the U.S. still don't wear masks consistently when they socialize with people outside of their household.

KUNR Today: Washoe County Reaches 600 COVID-19 Deaths, Nevada Legislature Kicks Off

By & & The Associated Press 8 hours ago
An image of the Capitol Building in Carson City, Nev.
Alexa Ard

Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Audio Diary: What It Was Like Getting Tested For COVID-19

By Isabella Wolf 8 hours ago
Isabella Wolf is wearing a mask and looking at the camera.
Isabella Wolf / KUNR Youth Media

Testing for COVID-19 can be scary. Whether or not the test comes back positive, factors such as the wait and uncertainty can have significant impacts.

KUNR Youth Media reporter Isabella Wolf explains what the process and wait were like to receive a COVID-19 test.