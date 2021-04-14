Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

4:58 p.m. | April 14, 2021

Nevada Reports Uptick In COVID-19 Cases

By Lucia Starbuck

COVID-19 cases are ticking up in Nevada.

The test positivity rate has gone up by more than a percent since the beginning of the month, and is now 5.4%. In Washoe County, that rate is 7.2%.

The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate below 5% for at least two weeks before reopening.

Statewide, officials are reporting an average of 236 COVID-19 cases and three deaths per day, over the last two weeks.

More than a quarter of Nevadans 16 and older are completely vaccinated and nearly 40% have received their first shot.

You can learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations in Nevada here, along with the state’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

RTC Partners With Uber For Free Rides To Covid-19 Vaccine Appointments

By Jayden Perez

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is partnering with Uber to provide free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Participants can get up to four free Uber rides for their appointments through the program.

Residents can use the ride-sharing app now through the end of September.

State Of Nevada Releases Statement On Serious Reactions To Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

By Jayden Perez

A Nevadan is among those who have suffered a serious reaction to the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported the finding Wednesday.

Nevada paused the use of the vaccine yesterday, after previously reporting no known reactions.

Anyone who develops severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks getting the Janssen shot should contact their health care provider.

