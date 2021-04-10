 Private Sector Vaccine Passports Fraught With Privacy Concerns | KUNR
Related Programs: 
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Private Sector Vaccine Passports Fraught With Privacy Concerns

By 2 hours ago
  • Robert Avgustin / Shutterstock
Originally published on April 10, 2021 9:19 am

The White House recently announced that it would not create a federal “vaccine passport” requirement, or proof that you’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Even so, leaders in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah have rejected such requirements, using everything from denunciations to executive orders to planned legislation.


Their efforts won’t directly affect private businesses, but those institutions may face their own challenges. 

Businesses like sports arenas or concert venues could theoretically require customers or employees to show vaccine passports, something like a code on your phone that proves you’ve gotten one. 

However, that technology isn’t widely available yet, and it has sparked some data privacy concerns. Requiring people to show private medical information like a physical vaccination card could also be problematic, according to Shaakirrah Sanders, a law professor with the University of Idaho. 

“I can’t think of an example where a private business can require a customer to disclose something that is confidential and protected, like your medical information,” she said. 

She said schools and airlines might have more of a case for requiring that information because the rules differ for them: they have more room for requirements to protect people’s safety. But she said other businesses would have more of a challenge. 

It would also be illegal to require someone to get a vaccine if they can’t for medical reasons. And then there’s fraud. Sanders says people will probably try to work the system, and it could be challenging to prevent that.  

“We know there will be fraud because humans are involved,” she said, adding that requiring IDs alongside a vaccine passport has its own challenges. 

Ultimately, she suggests businesses stick with an easier requirement, like a mask mandate.

That is, if states don’t try to make those kinds of mandates illegal, too. Legislation in Idaho could do just that, though Sanders warns that if businesses aren’t given any alternative means to prevent sick people from entering their establishment, they could have a strong case in court against the state. That’s especially true, she said, if the state decides to prevent vaccine passports for private businesses, too. 

“You can’t require the business to let a sick person in,” she said. “There's got to be some balancing here somewhere of the rights of the individual, the government’s ability to enforce those rights, but also the economic rights of these businesses to run safe environments.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags: 
COVID-19 Vaccine
vaccines
COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus

Related Content

Commentary: What The COVID-19 Vaccine Means To One Local 16-Year-Old

By Nick Stewart Apr 7, 2021
Nick Stewart is sitting indoors and in front of a laptop. He is looking toward the camera with one hand to the side of his face. There is a blue surgical mask set next to his laptop.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Youth Media

As of Monday, all Nevadans 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. KUNR Youth Media reporter Nick Stewart shares this commentary about why he’s looking forward to getting the vaccine.

KUNR Event Recap: Northern Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

By Apr 1, 2021
Digital event flyer. COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Northern Nevada. A Facebook Live question and answer session on Wednesday, March 24, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.
KUNR Public Radio

Lee en español. 

With Northern Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout evolving every day, KUNR recently put on a Facebook Live event to address community questions and concerns with the Washoe County Health District.

Reporter Natalie Van Hoozer hosted the Q&A and spoke with KUNR’s Jayden Perez to share takeaways from the conversation.

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

By , , , & 23 hours ago
An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

 

 

7:34 p.m. | April 9. 2021

 

 

Nevada Reports Largest Number of New Cases In Nearly A Month
By Paul Boger

Nevada health officials reported the largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases in nearly a month. 