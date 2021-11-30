-
A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found Black and Hispanic adults surveyed worry about missing work due to side effects, paying out-of-pocket for the free vaccine, or finding a reputable clinic to obtain the shot.
Inside Eastridge Shopping Mall in Casper, Wyoming was once a Macy's. And signs of that department store life remain — a lot of mirrors, the old beauty...
The White House recently announced that it would not create a federal “vaccine passport” requirement, or proof that you’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine....
This is the second in a two-part series about the vaccine rollout in Indian Country. Part one looks at the success of the rollout on rural reservations....
This is the first in a two-part series about the vaccine rollout in Indian Country. Part two looks at the challenges of vaccinating our region's urban...
As health officials battle vaccine hesitancy and a reluctance to follow safety guidelines, they could turn to employers for help.
Results of the trial, which involved more than 32,000 volunteers, showed two doses of the vaccine administered four weeks apart had an efficacy of 79% at preventing symptoms of COVID-19.
When states drew up their vaccination plans, “transportation was this forgotten variable.” It just wasn’t factored into all the barriers health officials were anticipating for the vaccine rollout, said Shawnda Schroeder of University of North Dakota's Center for Rural Health.
Read in English.Con la evolución rápida de las vacunas contra la COVID-19, la emisora de radio pública KUNR, en asociación con Noticiero Móvil, organizó…
Lee en español. With information about COVID-19 vaccines evolving rapidly, KUNR recently put on a Facebook Live event in Spanish with a local…