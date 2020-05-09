Related Program: 
Reno Lands EPA Funds To Help Revitalization Efforts

  • An image of the Truckee River at sunset.
    Travel Nevada

The city of Reno is getting some help from the federal government in redeveloping its downtown core and riverwalk districts.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced it’s providing the city of Reno with $600,000 to help the city find and clean up any contamination from dated properties. The funds come from the EPA’s Brownfields program, which provides grants and technical assistance to help safely clean up and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.

Aric Jensen is the city’s revitalization manager. He said it’s not known which properties these funds will be used for, but they will cover the city’s downtown core and riverwalk areas.

“This grant will help us to identify properties that need remediation, that are scheduled for redevelopment in one phase or another, both publicly- or privately-owned, and will help us to perform the initial steps of determining what contaminants are on the property,” Jensen said on a press call Wednesday.

In 2003, the city of Reno used this program to clean up parcels of land that ultimately became the Reno Events Center.

